Lunchbox Mini Cake. Easy Recipe. Chocolate cake And Vanilla Butter Cream #indulovecooking
Hi everyone, this time I make mini cakes with chocolate cake and vanilla butter cream. This recipe is easy to make so I hope you give it a try and enjoy a video. The Recipe:
*** Chocolate cake (pansize: 22 x 36cm)
130g all purpose flour
35g cocoa powder
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 tbsp coffee powder
100g brown/ white sugar
1 egg
80g milk (room temperature)
30g melted butter (or vegetable oil)
90g hot water
1 tbsp vanilla
1 tbsp vinegar
*** Vanilla butter cream
350g room teperature butter
powdered sugar
1 tbsp vanilla
70g heavy cream
