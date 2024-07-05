BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lunchbox Mini Cake. Easy Recipe. Chocolate cake And Vanilla Butter Cream #indulovecooking
88 views • 10 months ago

Lunchbox Mini Cake. Easy Recipe. Chocolate cake And Vanilla Butter Cream #indulovecooking

Hi everyone, this time I make mini cakes with chocolate cake and vanilla butter cream. This recipe is easy to make so I hope you give it a try and enjoy a video. The Recipe:


*** Chocolate cake (pansize: 22 x 36cm)

130g all purpose flour

35g cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tbsp coffee powder

100g brown/ white sugar


1 egg

80g milk (room temperature)

30g melted butter (or vegetable oil)

90g hot water

1 tbsp vanilla

1 tbsp vinegar


*** Vanilla butter cream

350g room teperature butter

powdered sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

70g heavy cream

cake decorating,lunch box cake,lunch box cake recipe,cake recipe,mini cake,chocolate vanilla cake recipe,mini cake recipe,lunchbox cake,chocolate vanilla cream cake,cakes,chocolate cake,chocolate cake recipe,chocolate vanilla mix cake,chocolate vanilla cake,chocolate vanilla cake without egg,mini cakes,chocolate,chocolate vanilla ice cream,chocolate vanilla cake decoration,classic vanilla cake recipe,chocolate vanilla cake design

#cake #cakedecorating #instacakedesign #makeitmini #mini #fondantcake #pinatacake #cakecakecake #birthdaycake #egglesscake #strawberrycake #chocolatecake #cakedesign #cupcakes #fondantcakes #chocolatetrufflecake #weddingcake #cakeart

chocolatecakescakecake recipechocolate cakelunch box cakecake decoratinglunch box cake recipemini cake recipelunchbox cakemini cakechocolate cake recipemini cakesclassic vanilla cake recipebest vanilla cake recipevanilla cake sponge recipevanilla birthday cake recipecake ideashow to make chocolate cakemini vanilla cakesmini cakes recipekorean cakelunch box cake koreanlunchbox cakeskorean mini cake recipe
