Infrastructure War has begun in the Middle East

Infrastructure War Has Begun In Middle East

The war on Iran reached a new height over the weekend, with the United States and Israel attacking infrastructure in the Islamic Republic, provoking a serious response.

The first attack took place early on March 7 and targeted a water desalinization plant on Qeshm Island. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held the U.S. responsible, warning that “attacking Iran’s infrastructure is a dangerous move with grave consequences.” He added that the “U.S. set this precedent, not Iran.”

Later on the same day, Israel escalated, attacking oil depots in the Kuhak and Shahran areas of the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as in the nearby city of Karaj. Some 30 large oil tanks were reportedly hit.

The Israeli military claimed that the strikes targeted only depots serving Iranian forces. The strikes killed four civilians and caused what can be only described as an environmental disaster. The sky over Tehran was blanketed with thick, choking smoke, with reports of oil-saturated raindrops from black clouds raining down on the capital after the strikes.

The response came fast from Iran. Late on March 7, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said that it attacked a refinery in the port city of Haifa in Israel.

The next day, March 8, Kuwait reported Iranian strikes on fuel tanks at the Kuwait International Airport, where a massive fire was reported. Bahrain also announced that strikes launched from the Islamic Republic hit a water desalinization plant.

On March 9, Iran launched an even larger attack against Bahrain. The Al Ma’ameer oil facility took a serious hit. The strikes caused a fire at the complex along with material damage. Bahrain’s state oil company, BAPCO, declared force majeure for its shipments after the attack.

Amid this escalation, the price of oil spiked well over $110 per barrel. Taking into consideration that the Israeli-American war has already forced Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to cut production, the price of oil will not likely return to pre-war levels any time soon.

The U.S. was reportedly angered with the Israeli strikes on Iranian oil depots, which started the escalation. One report by Axios revealed that American officials are concerned that strikes on infrastructure that serves ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically, rallying Iranian society to support the government and driving up oil prices even higher.

Israel could attack infrastructure again, despite the agreement with the U.S., as it is clearly working to escalate and widen the war as much as possible. Iran is guaranteed to respond, and has already warned that its retaliation will not be limited to Israel, but will also include U.S. energy assets in the entire Middle East.

https://southfront.press/infrastructure-war-in-middle-east/