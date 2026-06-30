How to Have HOPE! Listener Questions

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux answers listener questions on how to face real challenges instead of dodging them, since avoiding difficulty just breeds boredom, regret, and emptiness. He ties Western progress to philosophy, free speech, and merit while pushing ostracism against surveillance and rejecting panic over population shifts.





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