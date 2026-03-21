💥More scenes from Arad, Israel.

💥🇮🇱 Repeated launches reported towards Israel.

🔥Iran: Iranian television: The launch of new missiles towards the occupied territories just a few minutes after the previous wave.

More: Another video of the aftermath, firemen, etc.... but was a second too short to post.

💥Arad, Israel.

Over 30 injured reported by Israeli Emergency Services.

Israeli Channel 12: Dozens of wounded from the attack in Arad, some of them in serious condition.

Adding:

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker:

If the Israeli regime cannot intercept missiles over the heavily protected Dimona area, it practically signals the start of a new phase of the conflict: Israel’s skies are undefended.

As a result, it seems the time has come to implement the next pre-planned operations.

Happy Nowruz to the people of Iran. (Nowruz, is the first day of the new year)







