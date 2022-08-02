Ep. 746 – Proof LA Schools Want Teachers To Lie To Parents About Student Gender Confusion

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We start in Los Angeles, California, where new teaching materials are now instructing educators to not only have 5-year-olds “experiment” with pronouns, but also require teachers to keep a student's gender transition a secret from their parents.
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