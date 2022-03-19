© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOC Show: The Newly Appointed COVID CZAR, The “Best Picked” Biden Appointments, Economic Update
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • March 19, 2022
Tonight, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
🩺 Grab Doctor Sherwoods 13 week course here ► https://DoctorSoGood.com
Use Promo Code FLYOVER at checkout for $50 off!
📱 Get Doctor Sherwood’s app by going to https://Sherwood2022.com
To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900
Check out our other economic updates here ▶ https://banned.video/playlist/61e636d86959067dbbf9f8f0
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf
-------------------------------------------
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
http://FlyoverCarpet.com
https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
🩺 Grab Doctor Sherwoods 13 week course here ► https://DoctorSoGood.com
Use Promo Code FLYOVER at checkout for $50 off!
📱 Get Doctor Sherwood’s app by going to https://Sherwood2022.com
To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900
Check out our other economic updates here ▶ https://banned.video/playlist/61e636d86959067dbbf9f8f0
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf
-------------------------------------------
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
http://FlyoverCarpet.com
https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
conservativeshomosexualgaypete buttigiegtransgenderdavidtransflyoverkirk elliottwoman of the yearpansexualsam britonwomen of the yearrachel levinadmiral rachel levinunited states secretary of transportationnuclear engineernon-binary drag queenflyover conservativesstacywhiteddavid whitedstacy whiteddavid and stacy whiteddr kirk elliott
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.