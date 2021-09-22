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Whistleblower Exposes the VAERS COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Scandal
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1264 views • September 22, 2021
Hospital physician’s assistant Deborah Conrad has come forward to Del Bigtree with absolutely shocking and powerful testimony about how a HUGH number of COVID-19 vaccine injuries are not being reported by hospitals.
Del Bigtree - The HighWire: https://banned.video/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree
Del Bigtree - The HighWire: https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire
Del Bigtree - The HighWire: https://banned.video/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree
Del Bigtree - The HighWire: https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire
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