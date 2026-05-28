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Social Cohesion Erosion | Conspiracy | Mass Surveillance
Rational TV
Rational TV
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Cultural disintegration at the social and economic levels is driven by (and attributable to) a recurrent pattern of pervasive, profound immorality—specifically, unchecked lust and greed—among those entrusted with positions of power and public trust.

The proliferation of mass surveillance cameras across the United States has become increasingly pervasive, unconstitutional, and socially disconcerting, contributing to a widespread erosion of public peace of mind. Municipalities and police agencies are allocating substantial taxpayer funds to install and operate these systems, often without proportional oversight or judicial restraint. It is now exceedingly difficult to traverse public roadways without encountering advanced camera technologies that capture images of both drivers’ faces and license plates, record the precise time and location of each instance, and subsequently transmit this data to police. This practice significantly infringes Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches. It raises concerns about the broader implications for privacy in public spaces.



Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsdeep statesurveillancechaosfarmerseconomic collapsescandalgreat deceptionmass surveillancegreat apostasycattle industrymisty robertsteacher scandal
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