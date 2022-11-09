Create New Account
Auditing the Police - #SolutionsWatch
123 views
Published 19 days ago |
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published November 9, 2022 



SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionwatch-auditing/

The agents of the government claim the right to audit you, right? But they're our "public servants," aren't they? So surely we can audit them to make sure they are doing their job, can't we? And if not, why not? Join James for this important edition of #SolutionsWatch as we dive into the wild and wooly world of sousveillance, copwatching and public servant auditing


abusecrimepolicecamerabrutalityfilmingsolutionswatchthe official corbett reportauditing the policesousveillancecopwatching

