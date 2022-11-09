Auditing the Police - #SolutionsWatch

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published November 9, 2022
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionwatch-auditing/
The agents of the government claim the right to audit you, right? But they're our "public servants," aren't they? So surely we can audit them to make sure they are doing their job, can't we? And if not, why not? Join James for this important edition of #SolutionsWatch as we dive into the wild and wooly world of sousveillance, copwatching and public servant auditing