Giving an infant even one vaccine increases the risk of dying 29% to 74%; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

"A new study just came out looking at the Louisiana Department of Health infant death records and their immunization status, and found that…

“… the infants who receive all [six] 6 of the CDC recommended vaccines at the age of 2-months-old faced a 68% increased risk of dying in the following month compared to the unvaccinated children."

"Females were hit the hardest."

"[Females] faced a 112% [increased risk] of death in the following month compared to the unvaccinated."

"So it appears that inoculating small, developing infants with all of these toxic loads reaching their bloodstream and central nervous systems is not only unleashing chronic disease across all categories, but it is also increasing the odds of the infants dying."

"This cannot be ignored. This is very, very serious."

Nicolas posted this video clip on X on Dec 29, 2025 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2005726487861989430

The study that Nicolas talks about, which is titled "Increased Mortality Associated with 2Month Old Infant Vaccinations" which was posted on Dec 22, 2025, is posted here:

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202512.1865

https://www.preprints.org/frontend/manuscript/524513c49c7fb860cf988e619b7fd955/download_pub

