Giving an infant even one vaccine increases the risk of dying 29% to 74%; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
118 views • 1 day ago

"A new study just came out looking at the  Louisiana Department of Health  infant death records and  their immunization status, and found that…

“… the infants who receive  all [six] 6 of the CDC recommended vaccines  at the age of 2-months-old faced a  68% increased risk of dying  in the following month  compared to the unvaccinated children."

"Females were hit the hardest."

"[Females] faced a  112% [increased risk] of death  in the following month  compared to the unvaccinated."

"So it appears that inoculating small, developing infants with all of these toxic loads reaching their bloodstream and central nervous systems is not only unleashing chronic disease across all categories, but it is also increasing the odds of the infants dying."

"This cannot be ignored. This is very, very serious."

__

Nicolas posted this video clip on X on Dec 29, 2025 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2005726487861989430

__

The study that Nicolas talks about, which is titled "Increased Mortality Associated with 2Month Old Infant Vaccinations" which was posted on Dec 22, 2025, is posted here:

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202512.1865

and here:

https://www.preprints.org/frontend/manuscript/524513c49c7fb860cf988e619b7fd955/download_pub

Mirrored - Fat News

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
vaccinesdeathsinfantnicolas hulscher mph
