Signs of the end times: strange events leading to God's upcoming wrath (1)

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His YouTube channels are SDRMedia and SDR Media. His website is SDRMinistries.org.



This video is for education purposes only and all sources used are free to use under federal law. Taking this video down will be breaking federal law and discrimination against peoples freedom to promote education with the provided resources that are made to the public. Everything belongs to God and no individual can claim rights to anything. Thank you.



"Federal law allows citizens to reproduce, distribute, or exhibit portions of copyrighted motion pictures, videotaped, or video discs, without authorization of the copyright holder. This infringement of copyright is called, “Fair Use,” and is allowed for purposes of criticism, news, reporting, teaching, and parody. This article is written, and any image and video (includes music used in the video) in this article are used, in compliance with this law: Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C 107." All music, images, videos, sound effects and Audio Bible (which I paid for) is free to use under the copyright act law as mentioned in the above. If youtube removes any videos for what they claim is a violation of copyright law, it is a false claim. All videos are for educational purposes only and not for profit on our part. We profit from none of the videos, but to simply share as it is allowed to do so in the laws of the land.



The calamities in the video point to the prophecies of Jesus Christ (Yeshua), the Son of the living God, in Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 21:11, 25 and His prophets’ prophecies in Hosea 4:3, Isaiah 5:20, Daniel 12:4 and 2 Timothy 3:1-5.



The wrath and plagues of God mentioned in Revelation 16 will fall on those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast. Those who do will burn in hellfire, turn to ash and die.



For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at the videos on the mark of the beast on this channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.