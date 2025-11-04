BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

[Nov 4, 2025] Dave Weiss Drops BOMBS About TrutherCon 2025, Flat Earth Drama & Jake’s New Documentary! [Skiba News Nation]
DITRH Interviews
DITRH Interviews
576 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
18 views • 1 day ago

@SkibaNewsNation presents a powerful special episode featuring Dave Weiss (@DITRH/Flat Earth Dave), @JeremiahSkiba, @Jaketohuman discuss In this Skiba News Nation Special, Dave Weiss shares his incredible experience at TrutherCon 2025, confirms his return as a featured guest for TrutherCon 2026, and breaks down why TrutherCon has become the fastest-growing truth and conspiracy conference. 

🔎 What We Cover in This Special Episode:

• Dave’s full experience at TrutherCon 2025

• Dave CONFIRMS returning for TrutherCon 2026.

• Conspiracy Analysis vs. Idiocy — the most popular debate.

• Is Kay Podgee actually AI?

• Why conspiracy theorists turn on each other.

• How The Final Experiment divided the Flat Earth community.

• The Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock App (and why it matters) “USE REFERAL CODE SKIBA”!

• EXCLUSIVE preview of Jake Grant’s upcoming documentary: “What If The Earth Is FLAT?” — debuting FREE on Skiba News Nation soon.

📺 Watch TrutherCon 2025’s Speaker Presentations:

🔥 Full speaker presentations from TrutherCon 2025 are available ONLY on Patreon:

👉 https://Patreon.com/SkibaNewsNation

📢 Connect With Skiba News Nation

📺 Subscribe on YouTube → https://YouTube.com/@SkibaNewsNation

🌐 Official Website → https://SkibaNewsNation.com

🎙️ Follow us on X, Facebook & Instagram → @SkibaNewsNation

👉 https://TrutherCon.com

💸 Venmo: @SkibaNewsNation

💰 PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=JK4YVUH2LBEPQ

🐾 Jeremiah Skiba’s New Children’s Book

📘 Charlie’s Big Adventures: Around the World… or Not?

Get it on Amazon OR get a signed copy at Babylon Rising Bookstore:

👉 https://babylonrisingbooks.com/product/charlies-big-adventures-around-the-world-or-not/

☎️ Leave us a voicemail at 214-617-3330

https://skibanewsnation.com

https://rumble.com/SkibaNewsNation

https://www.bitchute.com/skibanewsnation/

https://odysee.com/@SkibaNewsNation:2

https://instagram.com/skibanewsnation/

https://facebook.com/SkibaNewsNation/

https://twitter.com/SkibaNewsNation/

https://truthsocial.com/@SkibaNewsNation

https://discord.gg/hgBkSwCm?event=1333151322643370176


Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com App Referral code: FErkvst

Share the app with everyone: https://www.flatearthdave.com/gift

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show: https://flatearthdave.com/book-flat-earth-dave/

Detoxify your life! Remove Nano Toxins! Buy "MasterPeace" Holistic Detoxification. Link here: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=24315


Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-R


Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!


Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH


For one time donations: Paypal [email protected]

Venmo: dtweiss

Cash App: $DITRH

BTC: bc1qu3zj79344ffn8y3z3uqvdn3tewmmkjpymzvscu


FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/FlatEarthDave

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews/search?

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: https://instagram.com/flatearthdavecom

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv

X: https://x.com/FlatEarthDaveX


podcast, science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education

Keywords
scienceeducationpodcasttechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
Chapters

Timestamps:

00:00:00TrutherCon

00:03:18Prove Globe

00:14:55What started your FE

00:17:06Old World

00:23:33Kay AI?

00:33:12TFE

00:44:30Alex Jones

00:49:40Called a Freemason

00:59:00Dave's app

01:16:24What if the earth is flat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hunter Biden DISBARRED in Connecticut over firearm and tax convictions

Hunter Biden DISBARRED in Connecticut over firearm and tax convictions

Ramon Tomey
Israel announces plan to demolish residential buildings in West Bank&#8217;s Nur Shams camp

Israel announces plan to demolish residential buildings in West Bank’s Nur Shams camp

Kevin Hughes
The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

Evangelyn Rodriguez
&#8220;Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family&#8221; serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

“Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family” serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

Patrick Lewis
Sleep naturally, live consciously: The modern appeal of hemp bedding

Sleep naturally, live consciously: The modern appeal of hemp bedding

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy