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Van Halen - Eruption | Tapping Section With Guitar Tabs
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2 views • March 17, 2021
In this video we have a look at the famous tapping section from Eddie Van Halen's famous Eruption guitar solo instrumental masterpiece which inspired generations of guitarists since it first erupted into the muscial guitar world.
The guitar tablature (tab) in this video is an accurate representation of the original recording on Van Halen's debut album from 1978.
The guitar demonstration does deviate a little fron the guitar tab, but serves as a guide to those who would like to learn this tapping sequence. The phrasing is slightly different, but the notes stay the same, so you can use this demonstration as a guide and to perhaps play the sequence in your own style and way of playing.
Check out the original Eruption recording from Van Halen's first album and compare the notes from the guitar tablature to the original recording and search any live performances on YouTube or elsewhere to see differences in the way Eddie might play his solo to Eddie's original recording. Observe Eddie's hands and they way he plays and also check out how other guitarists hold their hands while covering/playing Eddie's Eruption.
We hope this video helps those who wish to learn the tapping section from Eddie Van Halen's well known solo and give those who might be starting out and insight into the tapping technique popularised by Eddie Van Halen himself.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Affiliate Lnks:
Van Halen (Remastered) Limited Edition CD: https://amzn.to/3lBbOIF
Best of Both Worlds - The Very Best of Van Halen
2CD: https://amzn.to/38RGCPZ
Van Halen - Eruption (Remaster) Amazon Music (Digital): https://amzn.to/3tvEGo6
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
The guitar tablature (tab) in this video is an accurate representation of the original recording on Van Halen's debut album from 1978.
The guitar demonstration does deviate a little fron the guitar tab, but serves as a guide to those who would like to learn this tapping sequence. The phrasing is slightly different, but the notes stay the same, so you can use this demonstration as a guide and to perhaps play the sequence in your own style and way of playing.
Check out the original Eruption recording from Van Halen's first album and compare the notes from the guitar tablature to the original recording and search any live performances on YouTube or elsewhere to see differences in the way Eddie might play his solo to Eddie's original recording. Observe Eddie's hands and they way he plays and also check out how other guitarists hold their hands while covering/playing Eddie's Eruption.
We hope this video helps those who wish to learn the tapping section from Eddie Van Halen's well known solo and give those who might be starting out and insight into the tapping technique popularised by Eddie Van Halen himself.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Affiliate Lnks:
Van Halen (Remastered) Limited Edition CD: https://amzn.to/3lBbOIF
Best of Both Worlds - The Very Best of Van Halen
2CD: https://amzn.to/38RGCPZ
Van Halen - Eruption (Remaster) Amazon Music (Digital): https://amzn.to/3tvEGo6
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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