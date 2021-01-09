© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Insurrection, Biden Empowered, No De-classifications, Trump Silenced, Globalists Safe 1/8/21
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
371 views • January 09, 2021
⚡All praise to the most-high God, possessor of the Heaven and the Earth. Gen. 14:19. History was made on January 6, 2021. The internet historical archives will call that day; Trump's Insurrection! The day a President misbehaved! The Globalists have Mr. Trump where they want him. They have already silenced him on public forums like Facebook and Twitter. Eventually, Trump will be blamed for everything that is wrong with America. Even though the Globalists have Mr. Trump in an over-the-barrel position, Mr. Trump should realize that his ass is grass, either way, he goes. Will he go down swinging like a champ? As of today, I don't think so. I really hope that Mr. Trump comes to the realization that he will be treated like one of the 5 Kings, in the book of Joshua, once he is out of office, and that Mr Trump should act with that thought in mind. I think that Mr. Trump should make arrangements to escape with his family and whatever fortune that he has, and exit, stage left. Perhaps, he has informed the Military of what he thinks the situation is, perhaps not. Will the military listen, or is the situation that far gone? I don't know. I do know that there are rumors on top of rumors. The key questions are these; Why has Trump been silenced? Why do the Globalist Politicians want Trump out of office now, right now? Why is Michelle Obama so upset about what Trump might say next? And when will our $2000.00 dollar Stimulus Checks arrive? Get prepared for the great Biden Lock-down. 100 days guaranteed, plus mask! Eyes on the news. Don't forget, the United States was seriously Cyber Hacked.
ANYTHING could happen next. Thanks ~ Prof.
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) https://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
ANYTHING could happen next. Thanks ~ Prof.
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) https://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.