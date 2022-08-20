The Ultimate Truth That Nobody Will Want To Accept

Do you want to know the terrifying truth? Are you sure? Are you religious? This video may not be for you if you believe in a "god".





Allow me to explain to the best of my knowledge. Our souls were tricked into coming here by entities that only want one thing, to feed off of our suffering and negative emotions. There's no telling how many times we've lived and died already, there have been around 5-6 extinction level events that have wiped out this place (floods/resets/mudfloods/tartaria).





Now we face the Great Reset, and its pushing transhumanism very hard (merging robotics and biology).

The next incarnation here will make this one look like a golden age of freedom, because we will be trapped in cyborg bodies with no escape and we will not die (Rev 9:6 - In those days men will seek death and will not find it; they will desire to die, and death will flee from them.).





I know christians are good people and mean well, I respect them, but they've been decieved. Why is it that people have witnessed Jesus inside a UFO during so called abductions? People also claim to have seen the devil inside a UFO.

Also its worth looking into the Council of Nicea.





What if the shape of the Earth wasn't the biggest lie we were told? What else have they lied to us about?





Additionally, I'm not promoting that we live on a spinning ball in a solar system, but some content in my videos will show that, so flat Earthers don't judge me. Indeed its all holograms. We most likely live in some kind of simulation on a flat plane with a dome over top with holographic projections.





In conclusion, now you are aware of the situation we find ourselves and we have a choice as to what you will do upon bodily death. I encourage everyone to do their own research and come to their own conclusion. Use discernment.

http://trickedbythelight.com http://howtoexitthematrix.com

