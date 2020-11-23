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We Know Seal Team 6 Delivered the Server Safely to Trump and We Now Know Why Sidney Powell Released the Kraken on the CIA and ANTIFA et al
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284 views • November 23, 2020
(Appropriately published on the 57th Anniversary of the CIA Assassination of JFK.)
Earlier in the week Trump's Election Fraud Squad Legal Team held their press conference updating their case at the Republican National HQ in Washington, D.C. We heard provocative evidence of rampant voter fraud in several States. We also heard Sidney Powell answer a question about a raid on a facility in Frankfurt, Germany regarding the recovery of a computer hard drive server. She said Yes, that she heard about it, but could not verify whether the good guy's or the bad guy's retrieved the server which holds data from the Election night ballot counting. Apparently this facility in Germany is a CIA covert operating space and was being used to store and monitor the American ballots being tabulated. Without spoiling the video I can now confirm that Sidney Powell has verified that the server was retrieved by American special ops (Seal Team 6) and Donald Trump has the 'goods' on the Democrats scam and we now know why Sidney Powell has been using the term 'We Have Released the Kraken' on all the fraudsters trying to destroy the 2020 election. There is a method to Sidney Powell's Madness and it is a psychological operation all in itself.
Related video:
18th November Election Update 2020
Simon Parkes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQC4OMz-Asc&;t=212s
https://medium.com/@georgeeliason/chalupas-animal-farm-why-blacks-need-to-toss-the-skinny-white-antifa-terrorists-1f1775a4fb66
https://opslens.com/eric-coomer-dominion-voting-ties-to-german-antifa-is-foreign-interference/
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/20/german-antifa-coordinator-denies-coordinating-antifa-in-us-then-reporter-shows-proof/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Earlier in the week Trump's Election Fraud Squad Legal Team held their press conference updating their case at the Republican National HQ in Washington, D.C. We heard provocative evidence of rampant voter fraud in several States. We also heard Sidney Powell answer a question about a raid on a facility in Frankfurt, Germany regarding the recovery of a computer hard drive server. She said Yes, that she heard about it, but could not verify whether the good guy's or the bad guy's retrieved the server which holds data from the Election night ballot counting. Apparently this facility in Germany is a CIA covert operating space and was being used to store and monitor the American ballots being tabulated. Without spoiling the video I can now confirm that Sidney Powell has verified that the server was retrieved by American special ops (Seal Team 6) and Donald Trump has the 'goods' on the Democrats scam and we now know why Sidney Powell has been using the term 'We Have Released the Kraken' on all the fraudsters trying to destroy the 2020 election. There is a method to Sidney Powell's Madness and it is a psychological operation all in itself.
Related video:
18th November Election Update 2020
Simon Parkes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQC4OMz-Asc&;t=212s
https://medium.com/@georgeeliason/chalupas-animal-farm-why-blacks-need-to-toss-the-skinny-white-antifa-terrorists-1f1775a4fb66
https://opslens.com/eric-coomer-dominion-voting-ties-to-german-antifa-is-foreign-interference/
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/20/german-antifa-coordinator-denies-coordinating-antifa-in-us-then-reporter-shows-proof/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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