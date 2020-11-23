BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Know Seal Team 6 Delivered the Server Safely to Trump and We Now Know Why Sidney Powell Released the Kraken on the CIA and ANTIFA et al
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
284 views • November 23, 2020
(Appropriately published on the 57th Anniversary of the CIA Assassination of JFK.)
Earlier in the week Trump's Election Fraud Squad Legal Team held their press conference updating their case at the Republican National HQ in Washington, D.C. We heard provocative evidence of rampant voter fraud in several States. We also heard Sidney Powell answer a question about a raid on a facility in Frankfurt, Germany regarding the recovery of a computer hard drive server. She said Yes, that she heard about it, but could not verify whether the good guy's or the bad guy's retrieved the server which holds data from the Election night ballot counting. Apparently this facility in Germany is a CIA covert operating space and was being used to store and monitor the American ballots being tabulated. Without spoiling the video I can now confirm that Sidney Powell has verified that the server was retrieved by American special ops (Seal Team 6) and Donald Trump has the 'goods' on the Democrats scam and we now know why Sidney Powell has been using the term 'We Have Released the Kraken' on all the fraudsters trying to destroy the 2020 election. There is a method to Sidney Powell's Madness and it is a psychological operation all in itself.

Related video:

18th November Election Update 2020
Simon Parkes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQC4OMz-Asc&;t=212s

https://medium.com/@georgeeliason/chalupas-animal-farm-why-blacks-need-to-toss-the-skinny-white-antifa-terrorists-1f1775a4fb66

https://opslens.com/eric-coomer-dominion-voting-ties-to-german-antifa-is-foreign-interference/

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/20/german-antifa-coordinator-denies-coordinating-antifa-in-us-then-reporter-shows-proof/

Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.

Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda

Email: [email protected]

Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda

GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
antifasidneypowellwarroompandemicreleasethekraken
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy