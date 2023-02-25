Create New Account
COMMUNIST HELL, THEN AND NOW
taranda
Published 15 hours ago |

If anyone had doubted before 2020 that we're living in a communist dystopia, the Covid Plandemic nightmare of the past couple years should have shattered that delusion. This video is a study in comparative history, drawing out the many strong parallels between the communism of Stalinist Russia and the communism we in Western countries are experiencing today.

Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/

communismdemocracyholodomor

