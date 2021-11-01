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Indonesia This person received 2 doses of Sinovax vaccine and 1 dose of Pfizer. So terrible and maybe both legs should be amputated Even though the rules apply for Moslems
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44 views • November 01, 2021
Indonesia
This person received 2 doses of Sinovax vaccine and 1 dose of Pfizer. So terrible and maybe both legs should be amputated
Even though the rules apply for Moslems who want to go for Hajj/Umrah even though they have been vaccinated against Sinovac twice, they still have to be stabbed with the J&J, Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zenecca vaccines! ️
This person received 2 doses of Sinovax vaccine and 1 dose of Pfizer. So terrible and maybe both legs should be amputated
Even though the rules apply for Moslems who want to go for Hajj/Umrah even though they have been vaccinated against Sinovac twice, they still have to be stabbed with the J&J, Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zenecca vaccines! ️
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