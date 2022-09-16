Ukraine Liberates Towns in the Kharkiv Region, Delivers Blow to Russian Troops

https://gnews.org/post/p1lot32c2
09/14/2022 Fox News: Ukrainian forces liberated the Kharkiv region. President Zelensky honored the memory of those who died in the area, calling them true heroes who helped liberate their land
