Ukraine Liberates Towns in the Kharkiv Region, Delivers Blow to Russian Troops

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lot32c2
09/14/2022 Fox News: Ukrainian forces liberated the Kharkiv region. President Zelensky honored the memory of those who died in the area, calling them true heroes who helped liberate their land