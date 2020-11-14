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Lt. Gen. McInerney: "A Three-letter US Govt Agency Got Caught Switching Votes"
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174 views • November 14, 2020
Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney also said: "The Chinese were also involved, they are very good at this, but more is going to come out, but be patient America, President Trump is going to be the president for the next four years."
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