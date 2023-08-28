WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Monday 8/28/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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THE DEMOCRATS’ PLAN TO REMOVE TRUMP FROM THE BALLOT REVEALEDOwen Shroyer delivers breaking developments on the Deep State scheme to stop Trump from being re-elected and SO MUCH MORE!
Also, tune in for the latest on the coming Covid restrictions, Maui, the Southern Border, Ukraine & more! DO NOT miss this broadcast!
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