The situation in the Pakistan is Deteriorating - Article 245, which the Armed forces must protect Pakistan from external aggression - More than 50 People have already Died - ENG Text

Popular uprising in Pakistan

The situation in the country is deteriorating. Article 245, according to which the armed forces must protect Pakistan from external aggression, has been introduced in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Similar measures are expected in the capital.

As a result of clashes with law enforcement agencies, more than 50 people have already died, hundreds have been injured, and more than a thousand citizens have been arrested. The electronic warfare units of the Pakistan Armed Forces are jamming all types of communications, the roads are blocked somewhere by the police, somewhere by the protesters.





🔻 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose release is demanded by the rebels, made contact for the first time since the moment of detention. He stated that he was tortured and called on the current government to be guided by the law, and not by personal motives.





Now supporters of Khan break into the capital. The first footage of the movement of numerous columns on the outskirts of Islamabad has already appeared. Many are waiting for the army to enter to protect the government area.