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ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ! Άκου ,κοίτα, σκέψου πριν κάνεις το εμβόλιο…
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805 views • May 08, 2021
Πριν αποφασίσεις να κάνεις το εμβόλιο, οποιοδήποτε εμβόλιο σου επιβάλουν οι φαρμακοΜΑΦΙΕΣ και νεοταξίτικες κυβερνήσεις, δες αυτό το βίντεο… κι ότι σε φωτίσει ο Θεός. Να θυμάσαι όμως, πως ΕΣΥ ΑΠΟΦΑΣΙΣΕΣ ΝΑ ΓΙΝΕΙΣ… ΤΟ ΠΙΟΝΙ ΤΩΝ ΝΟΣΗΡΩΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΜΥΑΛΩΝ. Όποιαδήποτε παρενέργεια ή ακόμα και ο θάνατος, είναι ΔΙΚΗ ΣΟΥ ΕΥΘΥΝΗ.
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