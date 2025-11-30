Guess Who's Running The Drug Trade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 27, 2025 The Corbett Report Podcast
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-cia-still-ships-in-the-drugs/
After the US left Afghanistan, opium production in the production plummeted off a cliff. And now that Uncle Sam is gunning for Venezuela, guess where the drug problem is? So who's REALLY running the drugs, anyway? Join James for this overview of the CIA, drugs and black ops on The Corbett Report podcast.
