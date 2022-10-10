8 Dolphin - The Cosmic Communicator, The Storm, Q, DJT, Elon, Kanye, Putin, Biden Corruption, St. Louis Crime

#8 Dolphin – The Cosmic Communicatorhttps://birdclanmessenger.com/2022/10/04/dolphin-the-cosmic-messenger/





This week we’re looking at all things communication – and how the power of connecting with like minded souls is saving humanity with truth bombs. One of the biggest stories in the news is the battle for Twitter going on between Elon Musk and the Deep State who have been using that platform and others like Facebook to spy on and target innocent citizens.





This week, we’re joined by the Q team and Patriots around the world including video from President Trump, ScottyMar10, Keenan Son of Enos, Jeremy at The Quartering, and Tucker, along with some tunes by Peter Shilling, Marvin Gaye, Lynrd Skynrd, Whiskey Myers, Stevie Wonder and lots more.





I have shared a lot of material from ScottyMar10 and am deeply grateful. See Scotty’s fantastic work here:





https://rumble.com/c/Scottyfilms





