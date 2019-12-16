HARD RIDIN

c. 2002 – Mike Caraway



Chorus: Hard ridin, time fightin,

Mind slidin, heart bitin,

Hope I can get home before I am gone

Hope I can get home before I am gone



Well this vehicle that carries me can’t seem to travel slow,

I feel pressure in the pipes, and there’s somethin grindin down below,

Every road I turn on’s cascadin with the overflow

Of hurried, worried people rushin out to make the show,

Racin past the breakdowns, the shakedowns, the takedowns,

hopin that the wheels don’t blow,

Comin to the end, then pushin off again to go.



Chorus



Like a ripple on the river, I’m driven down the roarin highway,

My schedule’s too full for me to fool around or to play,

The sparrow with his wings spread flat on the pavement

can’t sing but has plenty to say,

“Better not stop, better not drop back, better pray”,

This restless parade don’t allow no escape

as it stretches us from day to day,

Now is the only place left for us to stay.



Chorus



The children on the wall are wailin at the lonely sky,

Stale traffic crawls like a snake past the homeless guy,

Members of the glamour routine scene are lookin out thru their hooded eyes,

Pretendin their power won’t allow them to die,

If we’re all kept torn up runnin for our lives

maybe we’ll buy into the lie

That we’re born for ourselves, not to help one another fly.



Chorus



Got zombies on my heels as I peel across the spent city,

The dogs in the temple try to trap me in their categories,

My life flashes past their connections with wild electricity,

Smashin their magic with the crashin of the endless sea,

Our love’s way beyond their understandin, out of their control and free,

With this spinnin universe that God has given you and me.



Chorus