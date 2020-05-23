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Act Now! End Time Preparations
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443 views • May 23, 2020
If you like this video and want to see more like this, please check out our main YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ.
"Act Now! End Time Preparations" explores 5 practical tips relating to how to prepare for the end times. These include confronting the love of money and materialism by choosing to live simply. Learning to live on less also prepares us for the time when we need to leave the system when the Mark of the Beast 666 is enforced.
Some other urgent preparations include exploring how to live the truth by sharing the truth with others. Reaching out and inspiring others to experiment with alternative lifestyle choices, like communal living, are part of the overall picture of preparation. If we are serious about enduring suffering for Jesus Christ in the years ahead, we need to get out of our comfort zones now and look for ways to serve others.
Watch this gripping video to see what other things you can learn to help you get prepared... and fast!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Act Now! End Time Preparations" explores 5 practical tips relating to how to prepare for the end times. These include confronting the love of money and materialism by choosing to live simply. Learning to live on less also prepares us for the time when we need to leave the system when the Mark of the Beast 666 is enforced.
Some other urgent preparations include exploring how to live the truth by sharing the truth with others. Reaching out and inspiring others to experiment with alternative lifestyle choices, like communal living, are part of the overall picture of preparation. If we are serious about enduring suffering for Jesus Christ in the years ahead, we need to get out of our comfort zones now and look for ways to serve others.
Watch this gripping video to see what other things you can learn to help you get prepared... and fast!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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