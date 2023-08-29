Rep. Scott Perry Destroys Climate Grifter John Kerry for Peddling the #ClimateScam

Multimillionaire climate grifter, John Kerry, gets absolutely destroyed by Rep. Scott Perry for peddling the #ClimateScam, before being called out as the grifter he is, right to his face.
Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dfsmjUuKEDA
#ClimateCult #NetZero
