Rep. Scott Perry Destroys Climate Grifter John Kerry for Peddling the #ClimateScam
159 views
Published 14 hours ago

Multimillionaire climate grifter, John Kerry, gets absolutely destroyed by Rep. Scott Perry for peddling the #ClimateScam, before being called out as the grifter he is, right to his face.


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dfsmjUuKEDA


#ClimateCult #NetZero

Keywords
climate changeglobal warminggreen new dealclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

