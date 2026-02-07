BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
A COMPLETELY REDACTED PHOTO FROM A POSSIBLE EPSTEIN–NETANYAHU VISIT APPEARS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
2 days ago

BOOM


New Epstein files reveal an email titled 'Photo from visit with Bibi Netanyahu'


The attachment is completely censored


Guess we’re not supposed to see what was in the frame @MTodayNews


Bibi previously denies this possibility:


Jeffrey Epstein's unusual close relationship with Ehud Barak doesn't suggest Epstein worked for Israel. It proves the opposite.


Stuck on his election loss from over two decades ago, Barak has for years obsessively attempted to undermine Israeli democracy by working with the anti-Zionist radical left in failed attempts to overthrow the elected Israeli government.


Barak's personal fixation led him to engage in activities publicly and behind the scenes to undermine the government of Israel, including fueling mass protest movements, fomenting unrest and feeding false media narratives.


https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2019739136660222088


https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/2019352338780082318


Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/f-RX8NAYJdI


Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/f-RX8NAYJdI

benjamin netanyahujeffrey epsteinepic failredacted photoepstein files release
