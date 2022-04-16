Zhao Lijian: The Ukraine Issue Reveals the US-Styled Practices of Hegemony and Bullying

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04/11/2022 At the regular press conference on April 12, Zhao Lijian, foreign ministry wolf warrior spokesperson of Communist China, claimed, “The Ukraine issue has revealed what the US would do in pursuit of hegemony and bullying. But that is only the tip of the iceberg of the US-styled practices of hegemony.”