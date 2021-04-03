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Hiden With Biden
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250 views • April 03, 2021
Maybe it was that he spent the campaign hiding in his basement. Perhaps it was his predilection for doing things like challenging voters to push-up contests. More likely, it referred to his signature achievement of not being Donald Trump, which is all the Swamp really wanted.
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