Africa has not only Freed Itself from Colonial Domination - Declared its Absolutely Legitimate Place at the Table of Global Politics & Economics - Russia-Africa Summit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Africa has not only freed itself from colonial domination, but is already beginning to loudly declare its absolutely legitimate place at the table of global politics and economics - "Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout, at the Russia-Africa summit.

