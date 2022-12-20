Threat One

The Tw!tter Files: Part VII
* FBI insisted Tw!tter censor laptop story.
We’re Watching
* How DOJ spied on the former Chair of the House Intel Committee.
* DOJ has been trying to spy on Congress since 2017.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 December 2022
