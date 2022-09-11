Dr. Roman Schreiber - Nature Needs Time & Manhattan Juice Therapy

Dr. Roman S. - Manhattan Juice Therapy -



Protocol I Use For Severe Fungal Infection & C.I.R.S. ( 2 Months & Continuing Using The Whole Foods List During & After. if another significant mold exposure happens it may be nessisary to restart or use the supplements prophylacticly

Phaze Mold Detox Diet - https://www.survivingtoxicmold.com/mold_detox_diet



(Breakfast) <Excluding starfruit & persimmons>

Fruit for breakfast properly combined using the food combining chart and measuring fructose content up to 32.5grams per meal or find your personal fructose intolerance level .

(Lunch) using only the foods listed on the whole foods list. <Excluding Spinach, rhubarb, starfruit cassiacinnimon, parsley, white and green potato, green tomatoes, green peppers, persimmons, beet greens, hemp leaf & swiss chard, chaga & reshi mushrooms>





Option 1:

Salad with Avocado properly combined using the food combining chart. With up to 1 Teaspoon of genuine Himalayan pink salt





Option 2:

Salad with cooked sweet potato properly combined using the food combining chart and the whole foods list. With up to 1 Teaspoon of genuine Himalayan pink salt

Option 3:

Salad or cooked vegetables with nuts or seeds included in the whole foods list properly combined using the food combining chart. With up to 1 Teaspoon of genuine Himalayan pink salt

Option 4:

Organic Gluten Free Non Moldy Grain cooked served with cooked or raw vegetables properly combined using the food combining chart. With up to 1 Teaspoon of genuine Himalayan pink salt

*Supplements with lunch*





Optional - Seeking Health brand Vitiman D3 - 1000 to 10,000 iu <please D3 keep away from pets and children it can ve very harmful or deadly especially to pets>





Digestive Enzymes like Veganzyme 2 to 4 capsules





Mycozil with lunch 5 to 6 Capsules.





Oreganol P73 or Oregatrex 2 to 40 single drops with lunch in a capsule.





Organic Magnesium Supplement 300 to 600 milligrams with lunch.





[ optional : Pure caffeine 200 to 400 milligrams right after lunch only ]

(Dinner)





Organic Fresh Raw Vegetable Juice 0.5 to 1.0 Quart <excluding Spinach, rhubarb, starfruit cassiacinnimon, parsley, white and green potato, green tomatoes, green peppers, persimmons, beet greens, hemp leaf & swiss chard, chaga & reshi mushrooms>





Before bed supplements:





Liyfbiotic Shelf Stable Probiotics as directed on the packaging





Optional - Oxypowder 1 to 8 capsules





Optional - Organic Coconut Activated Charcoal 0.25 to 1.0 capsule





It may be nessisary to use coated silver in a nebulizer & netipot for lung infection never mix coated silver with salt or iodine and never mix iodine with salt.

Topical supplements/ oils please be highly aware of cross contamination as it's immoral to expose others to these and can be deadly to pets





Various Forces of Nature brand organic oils

CBD RSO or Cannabis RSO

Various other certified organic essential oils therapeutic grade

Moldy foods to avoid - ( https://archive.ph/oZLt2 )

*Food Combination Chart -

http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-0d74k4hIfys/T-zQ9kIVZgI/AAAAAAAAADk/WZXD93wBzHE/s1600/Food+Combining+Chart+2.jpg

*Fruit Combination Chart -

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/91197961177455585/

Please Consult A Licensed Physician. This Is Not Medical Advice. Always do your own research and ask your doctor about any drug interactions and proper timing of pharmaceutical medication especially drug interaction with Garlic, Cannabinoids & Grapefruit . If using cannabinoids never use them on a empty stomach or with grapefruit. Many Essential Oils & Common Foods & Supplements Are Harmful To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinarian & Do Research Before Directly Or Indirectly Exposing Any Substance To Pets. For Educational Purposes Only.

