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Scriptural Tools For Reaching The Crestfallen - Proverbs 25:20 (NIV)
20 Like one who takes away a garment on a cold day,
or like vinegar poured on a wound,
is one who sings songs to a heavy heart.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Trying to cheer up a despondent person
is counterproductive.
Start with listening, prayer, and scripture.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2dpvxj25
#garment #ColdDay #vinegar #wound #sings #HeavyHeart