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Donald Trump stood up to our enemies | Sen. Rick Scott
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Senator Rick Scott on the extraordinary accomplishments of President Trump, President Biden's willingness to befriend dictators, Iran, North Korea and China are waiting for Biden to slip and more - via 'Rob Schmitt Tonight' weekdays 10PM ET on Newsmax TV.
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