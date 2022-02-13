Is the CIA Spying on You? - The Trish Regan Show

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Joe Biden is offering his advice to control the "trucking" situation in Canada...as he attempts to prevent such protests in the U.S.
And, you think inflation is bad now? You haven't seen anything yet... Find out how to protect yourself in this increasingly uncertain world as Trish sits down with investor Charlie Dombeck from KeyCity Capital to discuss investing in real estate funds.
Get more online from Trish at her website, TrishIntel.com -- and join her community on Locals at https://TrishRegan.Locals.com