Supreme Leader's thanks the Iranian nation for great work on 22 Bahman - ‘Let us all try to maintain this connection and national unity, which is very valuable & precious.’ - Ayatollah Khamenei

Supreme Leader's thanks for the great work of the Iranian nation on 22 Bahman

This widespread participation has dashed the hopes of the enemies who were hoping for the surrender of the Iranian people and were planning for that.

‘Let us all try to maintain this connection and national unity, which is very valuable and precious.’ — Ayatollah Khamenei

(February 11, 2026, Iran marked the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, known as 22 Bahman (the 11th day of the Persian month of Bahman), commemorating the fall of the Pahlavi dynasty.)