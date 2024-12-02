Lacquerware | Japanology Plus - S04E02 | NHK World Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exibido em 22 de Abril de 2021
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Lacquerware
Publicado há 2 anos
Créditos: Japanology Plus, NHK World Japan
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8dgqzc
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 2 anos
Episode : 02
Season : 4
Originally Aired : April 22, 2021
Lacquerware is made by coating objects with the sap of the lacquer tree. It's a traditional craft that dates back thousands of years. Lacquer offers incredible durability, as well as a distinctive luster that develops over time. Our main guest, Professor Hidaka Kaori, explains how production techniques are evolving to meet the needs of the modern world. We also see David Morrison Pike, an American potter, demonstrating Kintsugi, a technique that uses lacquer to repair broken ceramics.
