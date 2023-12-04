Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson

Dec 4, 2023

“Stunning” Surveillance Program now lets Law Enforcement to spy on Trillions of US Phone Calls. It’s called the “Hemisphere Project”. Pastor Stan also discusses the Technology of the Beast and finally shows us how the United Kingdom approved “CRISPR” gene editing to create Genetically Modified Humans. What does the Bible tell us what we can expect from DNA Modification? Today we find out.

00:00 - Intro

06:20 - “Stunning” Surveillance Program

14:41 - Golden Eye

15:22 - Technology of the Beast

26:22 - To Create GMO Humans

29:22 - Joel 2

30:54 - The Sun Gets 7 Times Hotter

32:19 - The Morning Star

34:33 - A World Government

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com

To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/

EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology

Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only

Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".

Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]

Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3zi4my-high-technology-in-bible-prophecy-12042023.html