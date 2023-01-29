Create New Account
HARVEST OF DESPAIR - The untold Holocaust in Ukraine
This holocaust known as the HOLODOMOR is not taught in schools. It is a real holocaust that occurred in 1932-33 where the Jewish Bolshevik Communists in the Soviet Union, led by Joseph Stalin, starved to death over 7,000,000 Ukrainians because they had national pride and wanted to be an independent nation and free from Communism. Stalin also starved several million more Eastern Orthodox Russians throughout the USSR during 1921-22 and 1946-47. This video is a glimpse of what will happen in the USA & other nations if the people don't stop the New World Order takeover by the WEF & UN.

