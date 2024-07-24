BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Russian military struck the command post of the 63rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krasny Liman with an Iskander missile
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1260 followers
192 views • 9 months ago

💥🇺🇦 Russian military struck the command post of the 63rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krasny Liman with an "Iskander" missile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The command post with its operational staff, two command and staff vehicles, 10 fixed-wing drones, and over 300 FPV drones were destroyed.

Adding:

✈️🇬🇧 Russian Ministry of Defense Statement

Russian airspace control systems over the Black Sea detected aerial targets approaching the State Border of the Russian Federation.

To prevent a violation of the State Border of the Russian Federation, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense alert forces was scrambled.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters of the British Royal Air Force.

Upon the approach of the Russian fighter, the foreign military aircraft turned away from the State Border of the Russian Federation.

The Russian aircraft safely returned to its home airfield. No violation of the State Border of the Russian Federation occurred.

The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching foreign aircraft.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
