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Before even any of the modern civilization cities were born, we had fully gold-covered Temples!
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50 views • November 24, 2021
Before even any of the modern civilization cities were born, we had fully gold-covered temples! Even now many of those Temples and monuments, no one can replicate, even with all the modern machinery.
Don't think our ancestors are fools. Constantly the anti-Hindu narrative is trying to show our ancestors as fools.
Modern science claims it has been able to see planet earth from above only 200 years back. If you put a line from Rameshwaram to Kedarnath, all major Hindu Temples like Srikalahasti and Tiruvannamalai will be in a straight line!
In every field, whether food or medicine or consciousness or art, the contribution of the only surviving Earth's oldest civilization - the Hindu civilization - is unimaginable.
Don't think our ancestors are fools. Constantly the anti-Hindu narrative is trying to show our ancestors as fools.
Modern science claims it has been able to see planet earth from above only 200 years back. If you put a line from Rameshwaram to Kedarnath, all major Hindu Temples like Srikalahasti and Tiruvannamalai will be in a straight line!
In every field, whether food or medicine or consciousness or art, the contribution of the only surviving Earth's oldest civilization - the Hindu civilization - is unimaginable.
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