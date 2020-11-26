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What you Probably Don't Know about Karl Marx
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497 views • November 26, 2020
This is a reading of Marx, the Man, a brief biography of Karl Marx, co-author of The Communist Manifesto. The biography was written by Professor Thomas Sowell who, as a young man in Harlem, New York, considered himself a Marxist. Sowell eventually became a renowned academic in the fields of history, economics, and political science with degrees from Harvard University, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago. He held teaching positions at Cornell University and the University of California, and was a Fellow at The Hoover Institute at Stanford University. In this overview of the life of Karl Marx, there is no judgement or message. The simple historical facts themselves tell a story that you probably have never heard. 2018 Aug 3 - Source: Byron - https://youtu.be/heGapg-08yE/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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