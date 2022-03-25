Scary True Shocking & Close 03/25/2022

Pastor Stan reveals shocking truth about how close we are to getting the Mark of the Beast. The "Skynet" Microchip will be thinner than a human hair, and will be embedded into human neurology to track your thoughts and emotions.01:26 - Revelation 9:1 Seek Death and not find it07:19 - Joel 2 Super Soldiers16:01 - Skynet Microchip25:23 - AI supercomputers to interface with human Neurology28:36 - Supercomputers embedded in humansVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112