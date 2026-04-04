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2026-4-4 offer your firstfruit offerings tonight - here's how
~after you offer your firstfruit offering...then remove the leaven from your house...no leaven until passover is over...another 6 days... passover began 1st month 14th day....15th day is ff wave offering, then remove the leaven...21st day at even...passover is over. "no leaven shall be found in your house for the next 6 days. It is supposed to be done in this order, for a reason. 1st and last days.......as a sabbath.....no work...