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"Conspiracy Theory" and Serial Killer Conspiracies
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20 views • September 04, 2021
A brief followup to my video/article on the rationality of conspiracy theories. It is a common belief among intellectuals that "conspiracy theories" are inherently irrational or so unlikely as to be essentially inherently irrational. About 5-10 percent of "serial killer" cases involve murders committed by two or more people, a conspiracy. This is a quick and partial check on the official 14.7 percent of all murders in 2019 committed by multiple offenders, a conpiracy, according to the US FBI. Official numbers, including FBI and DOJ numbers, have been found to be misleading in a number of cases -- hence independent checks are warranted.
"Conspiracy Theory" and Serial Killer Conspiracies Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-conspiracy-theory-and-serial-killer-conspiracies/
Are Conspiracy Theories Inherently Irrational? Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-are-conspiracy-theories-inherently-irrational/
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"Conspiracy Theory" and Serial Killer Conspiracies Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-conspiracy-theory-and-serial-killer-conspiracies/
Are Conspiracy Theories Inherently Irrational? Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-are-conspiracy-theories-inherently-irrational/
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
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BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
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