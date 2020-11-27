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Lockdowns are Criminal - Forced Small Business Shutdowns lead to Despair
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49 views • November 27, 2020
States around the nation can simply not tell the small businesses that they must shut down and sees economic activity. These people, these entrepreneurs have invested so much into their businesses, not only of their life savings but their sweat equity as well, and are already barely hanging on. What was two weeks to flatten the curve, has turned into an indefinite series of lockdowns, and the cost benefit analysis in terms of dealing with COVID-19 weighs heavily towards.
Take for example Boomer Fitness of Vancouver Washington, as well as many other small gyms and businesses around the nation
http://www.BoomerFitness.com to visit what they offer.
#Covidlockdowns #lockdowns #SmallBusiness
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Take for example Boomer Fitness of Vancouver Washington, as well as many other small gyms and businesses around the nation
http://www.BoomerFitness.com to visit what they offer.
#Covidlockdowns #lockdowns #SmallBusiness
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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