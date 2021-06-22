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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1106 - Bruce Evans - Report on the crime
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30 views • June 22, 2021
Bruce was walking home from a charity event in downtown Minneapolis, when Houston punched him in the face, knocking him out. While he was on the ground and unconscious, Houston and 5 other men went through his pockets. Bruce needed 21 stitches, and had his two front teeth chipped out.
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