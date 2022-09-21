Stew Peters: Anthony Fauci ABANDONED By Comrades;

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Anthony Fauci ABANDONED By Comrades; MASSIVE Evidence Pouring Out About Fauci’s KILLER CRIMES. COVID was CREATED in China, by Fauci, for the Elites!
Attorney Thomas Renz joins to detail his lawsuit exposing Fauci's LIES to Congress, the connections to Hunter Biden, and Big Pharma's dirty dealings.